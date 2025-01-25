Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Sydney woman is in intensive care, and two others are hospitalised, with suspected botulism linked to unregulated anti-wrinkle injections.

NSW Health said on Saturday that all three individuals received anti-wrinkle injections from the same person on the same day at a Sydney home approximately two weeks ago. Investigations are ongoing to determine the specific anti-wrinkle product used.

In a warning issued by NSW Health on Friday night, it said that the 51-year-old woman may have contracted the disease after receiving an anti-wrinkle injection at a private home from an individual earlier this month, within the past two weeks.

Authorities also have warned against receiving cosmetic injections from unauthorised practitioners, as botulism, though rare, can be fatal. Symptoms include muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, and trouble breathing, which may appear up to two weeks after exposure.

“The person [the woman] presented with symptoms of botulism, which is a serious, life threatening disease... that often requires ventilation, intubation and ventilation in intensive care," said NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty.

“We’ve also had two other patients who received injections around the same time from the same person also admitted with suspected botulism, so this is a very serious situation,” he told ABC News.

“Cosmetic injections, if used incorrectly, could result in serious harm and even death in the most serious of cases,” he was quoted as saying by Australia’s Nine News.

He said: “Botulism, although rare, can be fatal, which is why it is so important that anyone receiving cosmetic injections does so under the supervision of an appropriately registered health practitioner.

“In this particular case, investigations are continuing, but we want people to be aware of the symptoms of botulism as others could have been exposed.”