11 arrested during massive climate protest that brings parts of Sydney to standstill
Activists say this will be a ‘week of resistance’ in Australia’s biggest city
At least 11 people were arrested during a climate protest in Australia’s Sydney when a group of environmental activists led by protest group Blockade Australia blocked a major tunnel in the city’s north.
Chaos reigned in the streets as the group on Monday used a car to block the North Sydney entrance of the Sydney Harbour Tunnel at peak rush hour.
Activists from the group have said this will be a “week of resistance” in Australia’s biggest city and have called for radical action to cut the country’s carbon emissions and “resist climate destruction”.
The protests have come in the wake of the New South Wales (NSW) state government announcing it would crack down on protesters disrupting traffic.
“Southbound traffic on the Warringah Freeway and Gore Hill Freeway remains heavy back to Artarmon,” Sydney’s Transport Management Centre said in a statement.
“Motorists should continue to allow plenty of extra travel time as traffic eases.”
Protesters were also filmed throwing debris at the police officers and speeding up to avoid capture. 9News reported that “the tactic seems to be keeping their speed up so police can’t contain or surround”.
NSW deputy premier Paul Toole had earlier in March said the Roads Amendment Regulation 2022 will make it an offence to disrupt any bridge or tunnel across Greater Sydney.
On the Facebook page of Blockade Australia, one activist wrote: “Ecosystem collapse is now, it’s happening now. It’s happening now and Australia is blocking it. And we’re here to block Australia.”
Reports said the demonstration was cleared within an hour.
Bloomberg quoted Sophie McNeill – Australia researcher at Human Rights Watch – as saying that the new laws were “vindictive” and that they violate protesters’ “basic rights”.
Australia is one of the world’s biggest carbon emitters on a per capita basis and is the world’s top exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.
