Aboriginal flag raised in new permanent position atop Sydney Harbour Bridge

The Aboriginal flag will now fly permanently atop Australia’s Sydney Harbour Bridge, replacing the New South Wales (NSW) state flag.

The flag was hoisted after state premier Dominic Perrottet announced the decision on Monday, and while some activists said they were “over the moon”, others were more muted in celebrating a symbolic victory for the country’s Indigenous community.

It comes after Australia marked the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week, in the first week of July, to “celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples”.

“From today, one of Australia’s most recognisable landmarks will celebrate our Indigenous people and provide an everyday reminder of our nation’s rich history,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Our nation’s story is rich and enduring and flying the Aboriginal flag permanently above the Sydney Harbour Bridge is a celebration and acknowledgement of that,” he added.

“Honouring this commitment is part of our ongoing commitment to recognise the history, culture, excellence and achievements of Aboriginal people and is a fitting end to NAIDOC week 2022.”

The state government had announced plans last month of spending around A$25m to install a new, third flagpole and refurbishing the existing two poles.

But criticism about the project’s cost led to Mr Perrottet reconsidering and instead making the temporary NAIDOC flag arrangement a permanent one, said local reports.

Ben Franklin, NSW’s minister for aboriginal affairs, said the “A$25m announced in the NSW budget to place a permanent third flag pole on the Sydney Harbour Bridge will instead be allocated towards indigenous initiatives”.

“This builds on the NSW government’s commitment to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people across NSW, following a A$716m investment in this year’s budget to prioritise Closing the Gap initiatives.

“I am proud to be part of the government that will permanently fly the Aboriginal flag above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and I am happy that a further investment will be made to deliver real outcomes for Aboriginal people across NSW.”

ABC News quoted Nathan Moran, the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive, as saying that it had been 20 years of campaigning to get this result.

“They know how to make an argument in an empty house, creating such a long, protracted battle over a flag. I’m glad it’s resolved.”

Natalie Ward, NSW’s metropolitan roads minister, called it the “right decision” and said that “the process of installing a third flagpole high above one of the busiest traffic corridors in Australia was always going to be difficult and this decision ensures the Aboriginal flag can remain permanently”.

The NSW state flag will now be a part of the new redevelopment of Macquarie Street in Sydney’s central business district.

Cheree Toka, an activist who was behind the “Fund the Flag” campaign, said she was “ecstatic and over the moon” after Mr Perrottet announced the Aboriginal flag’s permanent hoisting on the iconic bridge.

“It’s such a proud moment for all First Nations people today and a day of celebration,” she told news.com.au.