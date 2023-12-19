Foiled kidnapping plot in Sydney leads to unearthing of $1bn worth of cocaine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least five men were arrested in an alleged kidnapping plot in Sydney’s plush neighbourhood which led to police officials discovering more than 700 kgs of cocaine in a surprise hunt.

The New South Wales (NSW) police officials said their robbery and serious crime squad with the local police were called to Blaxland road in Ryde on Monday morning over reports of a break-and-enter case.

“When officers arrived, they allegedly found four men dressed in all black and wearing face coverings sitting in a Toyota Yaris in the underground carpark,” the NSW police said in a statement.

They added that four men had forcefully entered into the residential complex with intention to rob and kidnap a 24-year-old occupant who was also arrested after the police officials searched the home.

“Inside, the police allegedly unearthed 722kg of cocaine with an estimated street value exceeding $1bn,” the statement added.

A seizure of this quantity was “unseen” for the NSW police, the state crime command’s robbery and serious crime squad commander detective superintendent Joseph Doueihi said.

“The seizure of cocaine is one of the biggest single seizures that the NSW police force have been involved in that doesn’t involve drug importation,” he said, reported News.com.

He added: “It’s incredible, an absolutely fantastic result. For NSW Police, the seizure of this quantity is unseen. I’m very pleased with my investigators.”

The detectives searched the accused and car in the block’s underground car park and located items consistent with a kidnapping attempt such as a 60cm crowbar, gloves, a meat cleaver, bladed knife, box cutter, flashing light bars, and zip ties.

The accused men, aged between 19-24 years, have been arrested on five charges of aggravated break-and-enter in company for intention of stealing, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, possess housebreaking implements, disguise to commit offence and participating in a criminal group.

“This year alone, our detectives have arrested 48 people over alleged kidnapping offences, and through various other operations and strike forces, foiled a number of other violent acts such as public place shootings and homicides,” Superintendent Doueihi said in a statement.