Watch as candlelight vigil held for victims of Sydney mall stabbing attack

Oliver Browning
Sunday 21 April 2024 09:17
Watch as Australians gather for a candlelight vigil on Bondi Beach to pay respects to the victims of a fatal stabbing attack at a shopping centre on Sunday 21 April.

Six people - five women and one man - were killed in the attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre last Saturday.

Several others, including a nine-month-old baby girl, were hospitalised.

The infant has now been moved out of the intensive care.

Police shot and killed the attacker, Joel Cauchi, while authorities have ruled out terrorism and said the 40-year-old had a history of mental illness.

The New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said it was “obvious” that Cauchi focused on women during his attack.

The only man killed was a 30-year-old security guard, Faraz Tahir, who tried to intervene.

The other victims of Saturday’s attack have been named as Ashlee Good, Dawn Singleton, Jade Young, Pikria Darchia and Yixuan Cheng.

