Premier defends Sydney Opera House snub for Charles III coronation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sydney’s state premier has defended his decision to cancel illuminations on the city’s iconic Opera House for the coronation - despite lighting sails to mark the Queen’s death.

The structure of the picturesque landmark was left in its neutral colours throughout the weekend as Charles III was crowned as monarch of Australia as well as the UK.

It was reported by 2GB Sydney that there had been plans to mark the occasion under a previous regime but these had been cancelled by the new state premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns.

He said: “I would like to keep it for Australia and Australians and moments of sacrifice and heroism for the country, or when there’s an important international event in Sydney.”

The Sydney Opera House was illuminated with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II (AP)

More than 3 million Australians watched the coronation and Canberra’s Parliament House was one of several prominent buildings to have been illuminated.

Mr Minns pointed to the cost of £40-50,000 to illuminate the Opera House and that this had been done 70 times last year compared to 23 times in 2012.

“At the end of the day I’ve made a decision that we need to protect government, we need to protect taxpayer money in particular,” he told ABC

“Obviously these are changes to the constitutional arrangements in Australia and the UK and that’s important for many people, but I don’t don’t think it meets the threshold for lighting up the opera house.”

Celebrations outside the opera house for the Platinum Jubilee (PA Wire)

Monarchists have pointed out that the opera house was lit up to mark Sydney WorldPride, the Lunar New Year, the Ukraine invasion anniversary, and Australia Day as well as a horse race - an event which drew protests.

Mr Minns became premier in March and his Labor Party has republican views, although prime minister Anthony Albanese did attend the coronation.

Philip Benwell, chairman of the Australian Monarchist League, told reporters: “We are facing a campaign of republicanism by stealth in Australia by the current government despite the parading of the prime minister in London declaring his allegiance to the King.”

Sydney Opera House told ABC that they were considering the type of event that the sails should be illuminated for to prevent overuse.

“Over the past 10 years, there has been a substantial increase in the number of requests to illuminate the sails, including from community groups, charities, organisations, foreign embassies/consulates, and the NSW government,” a spokesman said.