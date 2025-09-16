Gas leak at Sydney restaurant kills one and leaves seven hospitalised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least one person was killed and seven others were hospitalised in an incident of poisoning from a gas leak in Sydney, officials said.

The deceased, a 25-year-old man, was identified as a cleaner at the restaurant.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning around 9.15am at Haveli restaurant in northwestern Riverstone suburb after the owner of the premises called emergency services over concerns for welfare.

Officials from the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said two people were pulled out of the building, out of which one was unresponsive and could not be revived, reported ABC news.

Preliminary indications suggest that he was working as a cleaner at the establishment, NSW police assistant commissioner Gavin Wood said.

"At that time the five police officers have attempted CPR on that male, to the point where they felt there was something a little amiss in terms of the environment they were in, including an odour," Mr Wood told ABC.

The victim was found on the ground floor by the cleaning contractor, police officials said. A CPR was also performed on him before the emergency services arrived at the spot, Mr Wood said.

At least five police officers and two other people were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, the assistant police commissioner said.

The 25-year-old was pulled from the building unconscious and unresponsive, FRNSW superintendent Adam Dewberry said.

File: Police officials also said the air quality of the whole building housing the Haveli restaurant was compromised ( Google Maps )

He said the signs of air quality being compromised were obvious to the emergency services who reached the location, and the findings were later confirmed.

“Extremely high levels” of carbon monoxide were detected at the venue, chief superintendent Jeff Hogan said.

“Our firefighters are continuing to undertake advanced testing using our hazardous material testing equipment. As soon as we are able to identify a source or a potential cause, we will work closely with the NSW police,” he said.

Police officials also said the air quality of the whole building was compromised with a major removal of oxygen from the surroundings.

At least six people were evacuated from the apartments above the restaurant and FRNSW cordoned off the area. The evacuated residents were not impacted by the gas leak, police officials said.

The premises have been cordoned off as air quality is being tested by hazmat specialists, the ABC reported.

The area was declared safe by Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of the restaurant said he was in shock after the gas leak killed one of the workers. “This is shocking news for me. It’s so bad, I’m feeling so sad as well,” said Reshan Singh.

Mr Singh said he had purchased the business in April last year.