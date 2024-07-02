Police arrest 14-year-old boy after man stabbed at University of Sydney

Support truly

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man on the University of Sydney campus on Tuesday.

The emergency services were called to the scene at Parramatta Road near Camperdown at about 8.35am where the 22-year-old victim was found suffering from a single stab wound.

He is reportedly in a serious but stable condition. The authorities said the two are not known to each other.

The 22-year-old unnamed victim was treated for his wounds at the scene of the stabbing and later taken to the Royal Prince Alfred hospital.

According to 7News, the stabbing took place in front of university students as they were walking towards their classes.

According to New South Wales police, the teenager boarded a bus on Parramatta Road following the attack. However, he was later arrested near the Royal Prince Alfred hospital.

The motive of the crime has not been established yet. New South Wales police say there is no threat or risk to the local community.

A police vehicle is seen at the scene after a 14-year-old boy was arrested and a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital following a stabbing incident at the University of Sydney in Camperdown, Australia, 2 July 2024 ( REUTERS )

A spokesperson for the university was quoted as saying by Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and members of the community is our priority, and we continue to work with authorities.”

The university also said there will be increased security presence on the campus as police investigated the case.

This incident comes two months after a fatal knife attack at a beachside mall in Sydney left six people dead and 12 injured. There was also an unrelated stabbing of an Assyrian church bishop during a service in Sydney’s west.

As a result, the New South Wales government recently strengthened knife laws. These laws include using metal-detecting scanners in public places and harsher penalties for selling knives to minors.

Additional reporting with agencies