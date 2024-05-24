Watch live: Sydney Opera House illuminates as Vivid light festival begins

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated with vibrant colours and images as part of the opening night of the annual Vivid Festival.

The annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology will transform the Australian city for 23 days and nights, running from May to June.

Over the next three weeks, Sydney will come to life with “awe-inspiring art installations and 3D light projections” which will light the way to inspiring talks, immersive performances, live music and culinary experiences.

The festival of “pure joy” revolves around the theme of humanity, as well as a universal search for meaning and purpose.

Organisers are hoping to attract more than three-and-a-half million people to this year’s event.

Vivid Sydney was voted Australia’s Best Tourism Event in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

“On Friday, the bright lights of Vivid Sydney will once again transform our city, mesmerise, delight and inspire,” John Graham, minister for jobs and tourism, said.

“The number of visitors to Vivid Sydney in 2023 was a staggering 3.5 million and it has become such an important night out for families across Sydney and the state who are doing it tough due to the cost-of-living squeeze.”