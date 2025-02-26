Why is an Australian zoo asking public to donate deadly spiders?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian zoo is urging the public to catch and donate the world’s deadliest spiders to support its lifesaving antivenom programme.

The Australian Reptile Park in Sydney says this has been a “very slow” funnel-web season so far but a spike in the numbers of the highly venomous spiders is expected in the coming months.

Due to the slow season, the park needs more male funnel-web spiders whose venom is essential for antivenom production.

Spider keeper Emma Teni said the zoo needs the public’s help “now more than ever”.

“We haven’t seen as many out and about and we’ve had fewer handed in for our lifesaving antivenom programme here at the Australian Reptile Park,” she was quoted as saying by local media.

“This autumn is predicted to have high humidity and higher rainfall, which is the perfect condition to have our funnel-web spiders wandering about.”

The male Sydney funnel-web spider is the world’s most venomous, but no deaths have occurred since the Australian Reptile Park’s antivenom programme began in 1981. The programme houses over 2,000 spiders, but only males are milked for their deadly yet lifesaving venom.

“They have this special toxin, which is absolutely deadly and vital for our life saving programme,” Ms Teni said.

The park provides safe collection guidelines and accepts spider egg sacs as well.

“Naturally, these spiders, once they reach maturity, only have a lifespan of about one year,” she said. “Plus, it takes about 50 to 200 milkings of funnel-web spiders to create one vial of antivenom.”

After being milked at the reptile park, funnel-web spider venom is frozen and sent to Seqiris in Melbourne, according to the park’s website. There, rabbits are gradually exposed to increasing amounts of venom over six months until they can tolerate six times the lethal dose. Their blood is then drawn and spun in a centrifuge to extract antibodies, which are used to produce the antivenom.

Funnel-web spiders are found across southeastern Australia, including Tasmania, but only certain species in eastern New South Wales and southeast Queensland are dangerous to humans.

The Sydney funnel-web spider, primarily found in the Sydney region, extending north to Newcastle and south to the Illawarra, is the only confirmed deadly species.

“Grab a smooth jar and a long-handled spoon, gently place a jar in front of the spider and encourage it to walk into the jar using the spoon,” Ms Teni said about collecting funnel web spiders.

“Place a little bit of moisture, either soil or a wet cotton bud, in the jar and safely secure the lid. “You can then drop that spider to us here at the Australian Reptile Park or one of our drop-off locations, which you can find on our website.”