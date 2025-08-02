122-year-old message in bottle found hidden in wall of Tasmanian lighthouse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 122-year-old message in a bottle hidden inside a wall has been uncovered from one of Australia’s oldest lighthouses in Tasmania, sparking interest from historians.

The rare find was made earlier this week at Cape Bruny Lighthouse in Tasmania by a specialist painter, Brian Burford, during routine conservation work on the lantern room of the heritage-listed lighthouse on Bruny Island.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) said the painter noticed “something unusual” while treating a badly rusted section of the wall and, on closer inspection, realised it was a glass bottle containing a letter.

The bottle was brought to Hobart, where conservators from the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG) carefully opened it, cutting through a cork coated in bitumen before extracting the fragile contents.

Inside was an envelope with a two-page handwritten letter dated 29 January 1903, written by James Robert Meech, then Inspector of Lighthouses for the Hobart Marine Board.

The letter details significant upgrades carried out at the lighthouse, including the installation of a new iron spiral staircase to replace a wooden one, a new concrete floor, and a replacement lantern room.

open image in gallery The bottleat found at Cape Bruny Lighthouse in Tasmania by a specialist painter ( Brian Painter/Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service )

It also records changes to the light’s flash sequence, “three seconds of light followed by nineteen and a half seconds of darkness”, replacing a 50-second cycle, and lists the names of the keepers and workers involved in the project. According to PWS, the works cost the Marine Board £2,200, equivalent to around $474,000 AUD today.

PWS Manager for Historic Heritage Annita Waghorn said the condition of the message was remarkable.

“You could feel the excitement in the room when the letter came out in one piece,” she said. “This letter gives us an insight into the works that happened at the lighthouse and the people who undertook this work. This information adds to the rich history of Bruny Island and the Cape Bruny Lighthouse.”

open image in gallery Cape Bruny lighthouse page 2 of message in a bottle signed by the author ( Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service )

TMAG conservators used a humidification process to relax and flatten the old paper for preservation. The letter will eventually go on public display, but the location is yet to be confirmed.

The Cape Bruny Lighthouse, first lit in 1838, guided ships through some of Australia’s most treacherous waters for over 150 years before being decommissioned in 1996 and replaced by a nearby solar-powered light.

The find has surprised historians, with PWS officials, as no one had accessed the sealed wall space since the lantern room was installed in 1903.

Local media described it as “one of the most significant lighthouse-related discoveries in years”, offering a rare time capsule from the state’s maritime past.