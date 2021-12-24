Tasmania bouncy castle victim’s father wakes up from coma to learn of son’s death

A man who had been in a coma from an accident woke up to the news of his 12-year-old son’s death in a freak bouncy castle accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.

Glen Sheehan, the father of Jye Sheehan, was hospitalised just weeks before the accident.

Mr Sheehan was informed about his son’s death, but could not attend his son’s funeral and the memorial service that was held on Friday morning.

He had been in a car accident in November and was in a coma when the Hillcrest school bouncy castle tragedy happened.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Sheehan had been told his injuries will leave him a paraplegic. He is still admitted at the Royal Hobart Hospital in Tasmania.

“Rest easy little man,” wrote one of Jye’s cousins on Facebook in a tribute, according to local media reports.

It was reported that Jye’s funeral on Christmas Eve was “short and poignant.”

A crowd comprising family members and supporters, including children his age from the community, gathered on Friday morning and remembered Jye as a fun-loving child who loved fried rice, soccer, playing video games, and talking to his dog after school.

A spokesperson for the Sheehan family said the father did not watch the live stream of the funeral from his hospital bed.

The spokesperson said Mr Sheehan will watch his son’s funeral with his wife Katrina when he is “stronger.”

One of Mr Sheehan’s cousins addressed the crowd on Friday morning.

“I am here today to speak on behalf of Glen. Unfortunately, Glen is in ICU in hospital in Hobart and is unable to attend his son’s funeral. Glen and Jye loved playing board games together, particularly chess and Uno. They loved watching movies.”

“I know if Glen was able to share his memories here today, it would be full of stories of adventures he and his son shared together,” the cousin added.

The family also thanked teachers at the Hillcrest Primary School who were first responders at the tragic bouncy castle accident that killed six children, aged 11 and 12.

Local media reported that the investigation into how the accident happened is expected to continue for some weeks.