Tasmanian police officer fatally shot on rural property while serving warrant

A 57-year-old police officer was fatally shot on Monday while serving a court-approved warrant to repossess a home in North Motton, a rural area near Ulverstone in northwest Tasmania.

According to Tasmania Police, the officer was fired on by a resident.

A second officer returned fire, injuring the suspect, who later surrendered and was treated in a hospital.

“Officers were there to serve a court-approved warrant to repossess a home,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Donna Adams said.

“The occupant of the residence was present at the time police arrived and sometime between the police officer leaving his police vehicle and making his way toward the front of the residence, he was fatally shot.”

The alleged offender was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon and had not yet been formally charged.

North Motton, a small rural community of about 400 residents, lies 28km west of Devonport.

After the fatal shooting, a police spokesperson said “there is no ongoing threat to the public”.

“The safety of our officers is our number one priority, and to see an officer tragically killed in those circumstances is truly shocking,” Ms Adams told reporters.

“We know that policing can be risky, but we expect every officer to finish their shift and come home back to their families.”

Ms Adams described the officer, whose identity has not been made public due to respect for his family, as a “dependable” veteran with 25 years of service. She also praised the bravery of all those involved in the incident, particularly the surviving officer who called for help.

“He was a respected and committed officer who has served the community with dedication for 25 years, and his loss will be deeply felt across our policing family and the wider community.

“To see an officer tragically killed in these circumstances is truly shocking. What I can say is he was a genuine, dependable police officer who served the Tasmanian community well … My heart goes out to his wife and family today. We will be supporting them in every way we can during this incredibly difficult time.”

Investigations of the incident are underway, Ms Adams said.

Deadly shootings are rare in Australia due to its strict gun laws.

Richard Marles, the acting prime minister and minister for defence, said he was “saddened to hear of the tragic passing” of the officer in his line of duty.

“Our thoughts are with the officer’s family and community,” he posted on X.

The premier of Tasmania, Jeremy Rockliff wrote on X: “It is with enormous sadness that I can confirm a Tasmania Police officer has lost their life today in the line of duty.”

“To everyone who had the honour of knowing this officer, especially his family and his colleagues. The love of an entire state is with you today.

“And you will have every possible support made available, as we come to grips with this heartbreaking tragedy.”