Tonga has said 84 per cent of the country’s 105,000 inhabitants have been affected by the ashfall and tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption this month.

The Tongan government on Monday gave only its second update since the disaster took place on 15 January and left the Pacific nation cut off from the rest of the world.

Officials said 62 people on the remote Mango island had to be relocated to nearby Nomuka island “after losing their homes and personal belongings”.

Many of these residents may have to move again to the main island of Tongatapu due to a lack of food and supplies in Nomuka, the update said.

Under two dozen injuries have also been reported from Nomuka, and the tsunami washed away healthcare facilities. A field hospital has been set up on the island, the statement added.

The government has also released the names of those who died from the tsunami.

They include two Tongan nationals and a British woman. The nationals were identified as Lataimaumi Lauaki, a 49-year-old woman from Nomuka and Telai Tetu’ila, a 65-year-old man from Mango.

The British national was identified as Angela Glover, whose death was confirmed by her family last week.

Several people had sustained critical injuries, including one person on Ha’apai who required emergency medical treatment.

The communication lines in the island, including internet connectivity, were entirely cut off after the underwater volcano eruption and tsunami led to the damage of the country’s only fibre optic sea cable.

Flights and ships carrying relief material, including freshwater, which has been the biggest concern since ashfall polluted the water bodies, have been arriving in Tonga since last week when locals cleared the island’s only airport runway of ash.

“A New Zealand relief flight arrived with much-needed telecommunications equipment to re-establish limited internet connection,” the statement said.

Most of the relief materials have arrived from New Zealand and Australia which are making contactless deliveries to adhere to the island’s Covid norms.

The World Bank, Japan and China have also pledged support.

“His Majesty’s government is deeply appreciative to the international community for their generous and timely assistance in response to this unprecedented event,” the Tongan government said.