World Cup-winning former Australian rugby player Toutai Kefu had to undergo surgery after he suffered “significant injuries” in an attack by intruders at his home in Brisbane.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested in relation to the break-in, that left the former Wallabies player clinging for his life.

Kefu, who won the World Cup with the Wallabies in 1999, suffered serious stab wounds in his liver and multiple injuries in his abdomen after three males broke into his home at 3am.

His wife Rachel, daughter, and son were also injured and taken to the hospital. The attackers were allegedly armed with an axe, a knife and a machete, an official said.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming, of Queensland state police, described the incident as “brutal and violent”.

He said one family member woke up and was faced by at least one of the intruders before “other members of the family then came to that person’s aid and during that time very significant injuries occurred to the family”.

“It is highly likely a burglary that has gone wrong,” he added.

The two teenagers have been taken into custody. One of them was held by the neighbours before the police arrived at the scene.

(EPA)

Supt Fleming said while Kefu is recovering, his wife "suffered very, very serious lacerations to her arm and I’m told her wounds are very significant".

The 21-year-old son of the couple had significant arm and back wounds and their 18-year-old daughter was injured on her hand and arm.

(EPA)

The rugby community messaged its support of the family.

Wallabies great Tim Horan posted on Twitter: “Thoughts and preyers to Kef and the family.” Another Wallaby and former teammate Owen Finegan wrote: “This is crazy stuff. Thoughts and prayers with Kef and his family”.

Former England captain Sir Bill Beaumont said: “All my thoughts are with Toutai Kefu & his family at this difficult time. The global rugby family is with them, sending our strength & support.”

Tonga-born rugby player has played 60 tests for the Wallabies during his career from 1997 and 2003. He later took up coaching for Tonga’s national team in 2016.