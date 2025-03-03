Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are being told to “get out now” as Australia’s southeastern coast braces for a rare landfall of a tropical cyclone, churning towards Queensland and prompting warnings across two states.

Alfred, classified as a Category 1 system on Monday, is intensifying off Queensland’s coast and is expected to be one of the most destructive in the region in decades.

The cyclone is forecast to strengthen to a Category 2 system early morning on Tuesday, before making landfall between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast late Thursday or early Friday.

If Alfred makes landfall as projected, it will be the first cyclone to directly impact Brisbane since Nancy in 1990.

Alfred is about 450km northeast of Brisbane, moving southwest at 20kmph, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

Communities from Sandy Cape south to Grafton, including Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Byron Bay, are in the watch zone and millions of people across Queensland and New South Wales are being urged to prepare for the worst.

While Queensland is in the cyclone’s path, New South Wales is expected to experience gale force winds over the next two days.

Alfred is bringing dangerous conditions to southeast Queensland and northern NSW. “We are expecting very heavy rainfall, particularly along the coast,” senior meteorologist Laura Buchan said. “Strong winds and large waves will also create hazardous surf conditions and we could see some coastal erosion.

Steven Bernasconi, manager of hazard preparedness at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the forecast is “unusual”. “We do not often have tropical cyclone watches and warnings in the NSW jurisdiction,” he said.

Forecasts indicate potential rainfall of 300-600mm, with some areas possibly receiving up to 700mm. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 120kmph, accompanied by large waves that may lead to coastal erosion and flooding.

Queensland premier David Crisafulli urged residents to “please be prepared” and ready “canned food and bottled water”. “It is important that people take the event seriously, they stay up to date with warnings,” he said.

“We're dealing with a very heavily populated part of the state, a state that hasn't seen a cyclone for many years, in fact, many decades, get this close to the coast.”

Authorities in flood-prone areas have issued evacuation warnings ahead of the cyclone's arrival, particularly in low-lying areas.

Shane Chelepy, the state disaster coordinator, warned island communities east of Brisbane to leave now or “it will be too late”.

Authorities have suspended all CityCat and ferry services in Brisbane until further notice and people have been warned to avoid unnecessary travel.