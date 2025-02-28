Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump’s momentary unfamiliarity with the abbreviation Aukus, the trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US, during a meeting with UK prime minister Keir Starmer seems not to have affected one of its key partners.

When a reporter asked Mr Trump if Aukus was discussed during the meeting, the US president responded: “What does that mean?” before adding that discussions would take place.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese downplayed the moment, attributing it to the complexity of diplomatic acronyms. “There’s a lot of acronyms in this business and, you know, we all get thrown at them from time to time,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

“[Trump] went on to speak about the really important and positive relationship with Australia. That’s consistent with the discussions that I’ve had with President Trump,” he said.

Australia made an initial $500m payment in February under the Aukus deal, which will see it acquire nuclear submarines through a partnership with the US and UK.

Mr Trump and Mr Albanese had previously discussed Aukus and potential tariff exemptions for Australia in a February call.

During the press conference at the White House, a British reporter asked Mr Trump: “With the Australians and the Brits, will you be discussing Aukus, sir?”

Mr Trump responded: “What does that mean?”

The reporter clarified: “Aukus: the Australia-US defence alliance.”

“We will be discussing that,” Mr Trump said gesturing towards Mr Starmer beside him. “We’ve had another great relationship, and you have, too, with Australia. We’ve had a very good relationship with Australia.”

Mr Starmer added, “yes”.

Australia’s employment minister Murray Watt also downplayed concerns over the US president’s unfamiliarity with Aukus. “I wouldn’t make too much about a president with a very full plate not remembering one acronym. I think all of us go through that sort of thing at different times,” he told ABC Radio on Friday.

“You’ll see there that he was able to say very quickly about the strength of the relationship with Australia and the fact that Aukus will be something he’ll be discussing with the British prime minister.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton told Nine’s Today programme: “Not everyone you know gets the acronyms, and all the rest of it, but there’s no doubt in my mind that the president strongly supports the alliance between our three countries and strongly supports Aukus.”

“He stated that previously and the submarine deal ... will underpin the national security of our country for the next century.”

The only political party to voice concern over Trump’s remark on Aukus was the Greens. Spokesperson Sarah Hanson-Young argued that Mr Trump had “admit[ted] that he doesn’t even know what AUKUS is” and suggested the president “doesn’t care about it, he can’t be bothered”.