The only business on Australia’s Norfolk Island to face US tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Canadian couple on Australia's Norfolk Island are likely the only business owners on the South Pacific outpost that will be directly affected by the Trump administration's tariffs.

The island, which has a remote population of 2,000 people 1,600 kilometers northeast of Sydney, exports nothing to the United States but was singled out with a 29 per cent tariff.

Jesse Schiller and Rachel Evans, both 41, own a business on the island that makes plastic-free hair accessories under the brand Kooshoo, which means “feeling good” in the English-Tahitian creole known as Norf’k or Norfuk.

Schiller said he and his Norfolk Island-born wife are likely the only business owners on the island that will pay elevated tariffs — and they will pay at the rates imposed on Japan and India, where the goods are manufactured. Around 80 per cent of Kooshoo’s business is with the United States.

“We’re probably the most affected business” on Norfolk Island, Schiller said.

Norfolk Island was a shock inclusion in the Trump administration’s list of global tariffs announced last week that was intended to redress U.S. trade deficits with the world - after Australia and its external territories were assigned the global minimum 10% tariff, including the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands in the Antarctic region.

open image in gallery The island has a remote population of 2,000 people 1,600 kilometers northeast of Sydney ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“I think Norfolk became a parable of sorts for the lack of nuance with which these tariffs went out in the world,” Schiller said.

Schiller and Evans, a Canadian-Australian dual national, have the consolation of being dealt slightly lower tariffs: Japan has been assigned a 24 per cent tariff and India 26 per cent.

Why Norfolk Island came in for such severe and apparently futile tariff treatment has been a popular topic of conversation among locals.

“It’s been a question of great intrigue locally,” Schiller said.

“An early theory — and it seems to be proving right — is that there are other notable Norfolks in the world. Norfolk, of course, in the U.K., Norfolk in Virginia in the U.S., and it seems as though some improperly labeled customs paperwork may have contributed to the … error,” Schiller said.

“That could’ve been very easily fact-checked,” he added.

open image in gallery Norfolk Island was a shock inclusion in the Trump administration’s list of global tariffs ( PA Wire )

His wife, Evans, has an impressive Norfolk Islander lineage. She is a 9th-generation descendant of a crewman of the British naval ship HMS Bounty who mutinied in 1789, although her mother is Canadian.

The mutineers, whose exploits have been dramatised in Hollywood movies, established a settlement on Pitcairn Islands and their descendants later settled the former British penal colony of Norfolk Island.

She said the sustainable lifestyle she had learned from growing up on such an isolated island around 8 kilometers (5 miles) long and 5 kilometers (3 miles) wide had been part of the brand since they started their business in Vancouver 15 years ago.

She was confident their business would survive the latest trade barriers.

“Definitely for the short-term we’ll figure out a way to bridge this,” Evans said.