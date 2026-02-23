Trump Tower plan for Australia would become country’s tallest building
The property developer claims the skyscraper will be ‘great’ for local tourism
The Trump Organization is set to construct its fir tower in Australia, a colossal A$1.5 billion ($1.06 billion) development that its creators anticipate will become the nation's tallest building.
Planned for the Gold Coast, a popular coastal destination in Queensland, the 91-storey skyscraper will rise in Surfers Paradise.
Local property developer Altus Property Group confirmed the project will feature a "six-star resort-hotel", 270 luxury apartments, retail outlets, a beach club, and a swimming pool.
"Australia’s tallest building will be a Trump Tower, right in the middle of Surfers Paradise – it’s great for Queensland tourism, and fantastic for Australia," the company stated.
They added: "It won’t have a Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton brand above the front door, but it will say ‘Trump’. And that means it is a no-expense-spared, highest-possible-quality building – the best in the world."
The Trump Hotels website has verified that this venture marks the brand's debut for a hotel in Australia.
"Set to become Australia’s tallest tower, this landmark address redefines beachfront sophistication with world-class amenities, iconic design, and uninterrupted Gold Coast views," it said.
Altus CEO David Young said he had been pursuing the development for nearly 20 years, cold-calling Ivanka Trump in 2007 to pitch a Trump resort as "Australia’s finest tourism property".
He added: “Importantly, the building is Australian-owned and Australian-built. It is an Altus subsidiary, Altus Resorts Pty Ltd, that makes the decisions on the fit-out, within the Trump design requirements.
“It will be an Australian, not American, project. It won’t have a Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton brand above the front door, but it will say ‘Trump’.
“That means it is a no-expense-spared, highest possible quality building – the best in the world.”
Young said the final agreement was signed with the Trump Organization at the Mar-a-Lago resort on 14 February. The company was now "deeply into a process of design, engineering, construction and fit-out".
He said the building would be Australian-owned and Australian-built in line with the Trump company’s design requirements.
Prices for the tower's apartments were likely to start at A$5 million, he said.
A company spokesperson said at least 500 people will be employed during construction, and at least another 500 once completed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks