Vanuatu earthquake leaves 14 dead as prime minister declares state of emergency

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck Port Vila in Vanuatu on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured over 200, with the death toll expected to rise.

Rescue efforts are ongoing amid widespread damage, including collapsed buildings, landslides, and destroyed infrastructure in the capital.

According to local authorities, four fatalities were recorded at the main hospital, six occurred in a landslide, and four resulted from a building collapse and the death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue.

“We have anecdotal information coming from people at the search and rescue site that are fairly confident that unfortunately, those numbers will rise,” Katie Greenwood, Asia-Pacific head of the International Federation of Red Cross told the Associated Press.

Over 200 injured people are receiving treatment at Vila Central Hospital in the capital.

The massive earthquake caused damage to multiple buildings, including the embassies of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It also disrupted power and mobile services.

Vanuatu police announced a seven-day state of emergency to restrict public movement and facilitate search and relief efforts.

open image in gallery The inside of a building damaged is seen in Port Vila, Vanuatu, following a powerful earthquake Tuesday, 17 Dec 2024

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated that approximately 116,000 people might be severely impacted by the earthquake.

On Tuesday, Vanuatu state broadcaster VBTC aired footage of vehicles crushed by a building collapse on a retail-lined street.

The rescue efforts continued overnight with social media videos showing responders working to free people trapped in collapsed buildings, including a three-story structure that gave way during lunchtime in a busy downtown area.

Rescuers could hear people calling for help inside, but progress was slow, local media reported.

Michael Thompson, a rescuer, posted on Facebook that three people were pulled out alive, including a dust-covered woman seen on a gurney in one video.

open image in gallery A building is seen damaged in Port Vila, Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake Tuesday, 17 December 2024

Prime minister Charlot Salwai declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in the worst-hit areas following the earthquake.

Residents were also advised to avoid coastlines for 24 hours until monitoring systems were restored.

The earthquake caused extensive damage to the seaport and airport. The airport is closed to commercial flights for 72 hours, with only humanitarian flights allowed, as assessments of the terminal and runway damage are underway.

open image in gallery This handout image taken from the Facebook account of Michael Thompson on 17 December 2024 shows a general view of the damage incurred by the building housing the United States Embassy in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila after a powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island ( Facebook account of Michael Thom )

A massive landslide also affected the international shipping terminal.

The earthquake struck an area where the Australia and Pacific tectonic plates meet, one of the most seismically active regions in the world. “In the century leading up to the 17 December 2024 earthquake, there were 24 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or larger within 250 km of this interface,” the US Geological Survey said.

Additional reporting by agencies