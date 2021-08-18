A tsunami warning has been issued after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The quake took place at a depth of 91km around 19km north-west of Port-Olry on Wednesday, according to the USGS.

The scientific agency initially recorded the magnitude at 7.1km and the depth at 83.3km.

Large waves could affect coastlines up to 300km from the epicentre of the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned.

Vanuatu, an archipelago of around 80 islands in the South Pacific, has a population of about 270,000.

Earthquakes are common in the region around Vanuatu.