Victoria premier Jacinta Allan backed police calls for suspected Porepunkah shooter, Dezi Freeman, to surrender, urging him to follow advice from authorities as the manhunt entered its third day.

“This individual should be heeding the advice of Victoria Police, and I would certainly, certainly support that call,” she said.

“They’re going out today, as they have done every day, undertaking this manhunt, working and supporting local communities, and keeping communities safe whilst they are working through such a difficult period of grief,” Ms Allan told ABC Radio Statewide Drive.

Earlier, Victoria police superintendent Brett Kahan appealed directly to Freeman to call triple-0 – the emergency service number for Australia – and surrender.

“If Dezi Freeman is watching this, ring triple-0,” Mr Kahan said. “We will support a surrender plan; that option is open to him.”

The 56-year-old self-described “sovereign citizen” allegedly opened fire on police officers serving a warrant over historic child sex abuse at a property in rural Porepunkah, killing two officers and injuring a third on Tuesday morning.

Freeman then fled into the bush and has been “at large” since. His wife and children came forward and were interviewed by police on Tuesday night. After vanishing into dense bushland, police imposed a no-fly zone over Porepunkah till Friday, 11.30pm.

The “sovereign citizen” movement is known for promoting conspiracy theories and hostility towards law enforcement.

Freeman is believed to be armed and “very dangerous”.

open image in gallery A police helicopter joins the search at a police staging point during the search for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers, in Porepunkah on 28 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the police continue to look for him in the Victorian Alps in harsh conditions on the third day following the shooting.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast blizzards above 1,400m, damaging winds, and up to 35mm of rain.

Authorities say the worsening weather is complicating both aerial and ground searches for Freeman.

open image in gallery Heavily armed police search buildings while looking for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers, in Porepunkah on 28 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Officers have urged ski-goers to reconsider their weekend travel, and at the very least, take alternative routes away from Porepunkah.

Victoria Police has also expanded its emergency text alerts beyond Porepunkah to nearby towns such as Wangaratta and Beechworth, warning residents that the search for Freeman is ongoing.

open image in gallery Heavily armed police gather at a police staging point during the search for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers, in Porepunkah on 28 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Residents are no longer being told to stay indoors, but are instead urged to “be vigilant” while still avoiding all non-essential travel through Porepunkah. The messages urge people to call triple-0 with any sightings.

Earlier, Victoria police deputy commissioner Russell Barrett acknowledged that the shooting of two officers – Neal Thompson and Vadim De Waart – along with the injury of a third officer, marked “one of the most difficult incidents in the history of Victoria Police”.

open image in gallery An armoured police vehicle passes through a roadblock during a search for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers in Porepunkah on 28 August 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He said the grief has been immense, but added: “Community support goes a long way to helping us work our way through it.”

Mr Barrett also warned that anyone aiding Freeman’s escape will face consequences. “What I would say to the community and say to anyone who may be considering or harbouring or supporting him, they need to reconsider,” he said.

“They are committing a criminal offence and we will prosecute them.”

open image in gallery Dezi Freeman, 56, is seen in this handout picture taken in an unidentified location, released 27 August 2025 ( Victoria Police )

In Porepunkah, the community has paid tributes to the two slain officers, with flowers placed at the Victoria Police Memorial and outside stations across the state.

Melbourne landmarks and buildings were also lit in blue as a sign of solidarity.

Meanwhile, Ms Allan has refused to comment on the sovereign citizenship movement in Victoria. She told the media: “There will be a time for these discussions. Now is not the time, I think, for me to engage in conspiracy theories; we’ve got to support Victoria Police on this manhunt and also support the community.”

Prime minister Anthony Albanese, on Tuesday, expressed his concern over the anti-government ideology. “This is something that has permeated other nations as well. We see it being multiplied in the United States,” he said.

“We have seen people here in Canberra as well put forward those positions who have demonstrated outside the Parliament. And it is a real concern and ASIO have warned that this threat is very real and that we need to be very vigilant about it.”