Australian state premier apologises after husband caught drink driving

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria premier Jacinta Allan said she was “deeply shocked, disappointed and embarrassed” after her husband was found drink-driving following a collision.

The Australian state’s leader said on Friday that her spouse, Yorick Piper, had been caught driving under the influence of alcohol and lost his licence as a consequence.

Mr Piper, 65, was reportedly going to buy groceries on Thursday morning when he was stopped for a breath test in Bendigo, the Guardian reported. Shortly before, his vehicle had collided with another car in a minor incident.

”There had been that minor backend – a fender bender – when the cars came to a stop at the intersection,” Ms Allan said. “Details were exchanged, the other driver indicated they were OK, and both went on their way.”

Shortly after, she said, Mr Piper was stopped for a random breath test which revealed that he was inebriated. “It was a little bit further up the road towards Bendigo where Victoria police had established a roadside breath-testing operation where they were waving vehicles in three at a time, and he was waved in as part of that, and quite clearly, was quite willing to submit to a breath test,” the premier added.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan departs after Victorian Treasurer Jaclyn Symes delivered her first budget speech in the Victorian Parliament on May 20, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia ( Getty Images )

Police said Mr Piper was fined and his licence was cancelled for three months starting 16 January.

“He made his own arrangements to leave his vehicle and left the site on foot,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they didn’t receive any report about a collision before the random test of Mr Piper.

Ms Allan condemned drink driving as an “incredibly serious issue” and “road trauma”.

“We recognise that and I am truly sorry," she said.

The premier said she and her family had celebrated their son’s birthday at a pub the night before and Mr Piper was taking medication that could have added to his blood alcohol concentration.

“As a result of the medication mixing with the alcohol from the night before, he simply should not have been driving the following morning," she said, according to ABC News.

“He understands that, I understand that, and for this we’re both truly sorry.”

She and her husband later made a donation of $1,000 (£494) to the Amber Community, a charity supporting people affected by road trauma.