Australian state premier apologises after husband caught drink driving
Jacinta Allan says she’s ‘disappointed and embarrassed’ after husband Yorick Piper loses driver’s licence for failing breath test
Victoria premier Jacinta Allan said she was “deeply shocked, disappointed and embarrassed” after her husband was found drink-driving following a collision.
The Australian state’s leader said on Friday that her spouse, Yorick Piper, had been caught driving under the influence of alcohol and lost his licence as a consequence.
Mr Piper, 65, was reportedly going to buy groceries on Thursday morning when he was stopped for a breath test in Bendigo, the Guardian reported. Shortly before, his vehicle had collided with another car in a minor incident.
”There had been that minor backend – a fender bender – when the cars came to a stop at the intersection,” Ms Allan said. “Details were exchanged, the other driver indicated they were OK, and both went on their way.”
Shortly after, she said, Mr Piper was stopped for a random breath test which revealed that he was inebriated. “It was a little bit further up the road towards Bendigo where Victoria police had established a roadside breath-testing operation where they were waving vehicles in three at a time, and he was waved in as part of that, and quite clearly, was quite willing to submit to a breath test,” the premier added.
Police said Mr Piper was fined and his licence was cancelled for three months starting 16 January.
“He made his own arrangements to leave his vehicle and left the site on foot,” a police spokesperson said.
Police said they didn’t receive any report about a collision before the random test of Mr Piper.
Ms Allan condemned drink driving as an “incredibly serious issue” and “road trauma”.
“We recognise that and I am truly sorry," she said.
The premier said she and her family had celebrated their son’s birthday at a pub the night before and Mr Piper was taking medication that could have added to his blood alcohol concentration.
“As a result of the medication mixing with the alcohol from the night before, he simply should not have been driving the following morning," she said, according to ABC News.
“He understands that, I understand that, and for this we’re both truly sorry.”
She and her husband later made a donation of $1,000 (£494) to the Amber Community, a charity supporting people affected by road trauma.
