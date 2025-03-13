Wombat-snatching US influencer at risk of losing Australian visa
‘Leave the wombat alone’, Australia’s foreign minister said
An American social media influencer is facing a potential visa review by Australian authorities after posting a video of herself handling a protected baby wombat, sparking widespread condemnation.
Sam Jones, a self-described "outdoor enthusiast and hunter," shared the now-deleted video with her 92,000 Instagram followers. The footage depicted Jones picking up the struggling joey, which could be heard hissing in distress as its mother trailed behind on the road. Jones later placed the wombat back on the road. The location of the incident within Australia remains unclear.
Wombats are a protected marsupial species unique to Australia. The incident has ignited outrage across the country, prompting Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to issue a statement.
Burke confirmed that his department was reviewing the conditions of Jones' current visa and investigating whether any immigration laws have been violated.
"Given the level of scrutiny that will happen if she ever applies for a visa again, I'll be surprised if she even bothers," he said.
"I can't wait for Australia to see the back of this individual, I don't expect she will return."
Jones could not be reached for comment. Her Instagram account has since been set to private and it was not clear if she remained in the country.
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the video was distressing.
"It looked pretty dreadful, didn't it?" she said in an interview with Channel Seven on Thursday.
"Really, leave the wombat alone."
