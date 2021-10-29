Biden reveals Pope told him to keep receiving communion despite abortion row

'We just talked about the fact that he was happy I'm a good Catholic,' Mr Biden told reporters on Friday. 'And I should keep receiving communion'

US President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

During his 90-minute meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, President Biden says the thorny issue of abortion didn’t come up – but he has the Pope’s blessing to keep taking communion.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy I’m a good Catholic,” Mr Biden told reporters on Friday. “And I should keep receiving communion.”

The White House said earlier this week that the pro-choice president would not be discussing abortion with the Pope, who has called the practice “murder.” A number of US bishops have argued that Mr Biden, who is Catholic, should not be allowed to receive communion because of his views on the issue.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

