During his 90-minute meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, President Biden says the thorny issue of abortion didn’t come up – but he has the Pope’s blessing to keep taking communion.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy I’m a good Catholic,” Mr Biden told reporters on Friday. “And I should keep receiving communion.”

The White House said earlier this week that the pro-choice president would not be discussing abortion with the Pope, who has called the practice “murder.” A number of US bishops have argued that Mr Biden, who is Catholic, should not be allowed to receive communion because of his views on the issue.

