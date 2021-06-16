Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin talks begin at Geneva Summit
It is the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Joe Biden was elected as US leader
Oliver Carroll
Wednesday 16 June 2021 12:45 comments
In Geneva@olliecarroll
US President Joe Biden came face to face with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Switzerland on Wednesday as talks began between the two superpowers.
The pair shook hands as they met in Geneva.
The one-day summit is expected to focus on issues of nulear arms control, human rights and potential prisoner swaps between the two countries.
