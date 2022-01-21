Body of elderly man ‘taken to post office and attempt made to claim pension’
The incident reportedly happened in Carlow on Friday.
Gardai are investigating reports that the body of an elderly man was allegedly brought to a post office in Co Carlow.
Reports suggest that an attempt was made to claim his pension.
Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community is absolutely shocked by the reports.
“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he told the PA news agency.
“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”
A Garda spokesperson said gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area on Friday morning.
“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” they said.
“A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
“No further information is available at this time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.