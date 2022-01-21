Body of elderly man ‘taken to post office and attempt made to claim pension’

The incident reportedly happened in Carlow on Friday.

Rebecca Black
Friday 21 January 2022 22:24
Gardai are investigating reports that the body of an elderly man was allegedly brought to a post office in Co Carlow.

Reports suggest that an attempt was made to claim his pension.

Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community is absolutely shocked by the reports.

It's just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief

Carlow mayor Ken Murnane

“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

A Garda spokesperson said gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area on Friday morning.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” they said.

“A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”

