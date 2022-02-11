Boy, 12, killed in road crash
Gardai have appealed for witnesses.
A 12-year-old boy has died after the car he was driving crashed in Co Limerick.
The crash on Friday was between a car and a lorry on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare.
Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 2am.
The body of the boy, who was driving the car, was taken to University Hospital Limerick. Gardai said the coroner was notified.
The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, did not need hospital treatment.
Gardai said the scene has been sealed for examination by forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place on the N21.
They appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N21 near Adare at the time have been asked to make the footage available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest garda station on 069 20650.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.