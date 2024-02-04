Watch live: Dogs take spotlight at Brazilian carnival parade honouring pets

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as dogs and their owners take to the streets of Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana for a Carnival festivity for canines on Sunday, 4 February.

Costumed dogs will gather for "bloco" street parties honouring pets during pre-Carnival festivities.

Official events begin on 9 February, but street parades will take place beforehand with a variety of themes.

Brazil’s Carnival returned to full capacity last year after two years of reduced affairs, with no block parties, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Block parties take place before the official events of the carnival, and are more casual than the parades in the Sambadrome.

They can sometimes start as early as January and run after the official carnival events have ended.

Block parties mostly feature samba music but other bands will play Marchinhas (polka-like music).