Watch live: Brazilians celebrate Carnival with block party on streets of Rio de Janeiro
Watch live as Brazilians celebrate Carnival with the massive Ceu Na Terra (Heaven on Earth) street party n Saturday, 3 February.
The Carnival returned in full capacity last year after two years of reduced affairs, with no block parties, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's event will take place from 9 to 17 February.
Block parties take place before the official events of the carnival, and are more casual than the parades in the Sambadrome.
They can sometimes start as early as January and run after the official carnival events have ended.
Block parties mostly feature samba music but other bands will play Marchinhas (polka-like music).
