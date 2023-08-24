For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Brics leaders close the summit on Thursday, 24 August, with a news conference in Johannesburg.

After the conference and a family photo of heads of state and government, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa and China’s president Xi Jinping will co-chair a China-Africa Roundtable.

Mr Ramaphosa will address the media on Thursday morning to deliver the outcomes of the summit of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

South African officials say that more than 40 countries have expressed an interest in joining Brics and 22 have formally asked to be invited.

Today’s meeting comes after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was thought to be among 10 people killed in a plane crash in Russia.

Footage shows the flaming wreckage after a private jet came down near Moscow on Wednesday evening.

The Wagner leader was on the passenger list for the plane but it was not confirmed if he was on board.