Spectators gather for ancient Celtic fire procession that welcomes summer
Storytellers and musicians donned ancient garbs and head-dresses for the May fire festival.
Hundreds of spectators have gathered for a Celtic fire festival marking the beginning of summer in Co Westmeath.
A procession of light and fire was held at the Hill of Uisneach, an ancient ceremonial site steeped in Irish mythology.
Performers dressed in Celtic costumes and donned leaf head-dresses as they re-enacted life and traditions from centuries ago.
At the end of the procession, a huge fire was lit welcoming the summer, a ritual that dates back more than 1,000 years to the time of the High Kings of Ireland.
The Bealtaine Fire Festival, held on Saturday, also offered a talk on prehistoric astronomy, poetry and storytelling, music and drumming before the procession began at sundown.