Pentagon tests hypersonic weapons as Biden admits he is ‘worried’ by China’s arsenal

Thursday 21 October 2021 17:40
comments
(Independent)

The US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon prototypes following China’s test launch of a nuke-capable space missile that has “worried” Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments