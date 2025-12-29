Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China’s decision to deploy significant military force for drills in the waters surrounding Taiwan this week is deeply rooted in both recent events and decades of complex history.

The island represents Beijing’s most sensitive political issue, a status it has held since Taiwan separated from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war. While Taiwan now governs itself as a vibrant democracy, China steadfastly claims it as sovereign territory.

Military exercises around Taiwan are not uncommon for China, often conducted in response to perceived provocations or as general displays of power.

The latest drills, however, underscore a heightened state of tension.

Taiwan’s distinct governance emerged from the Chinese Civil War. From 1927 to 1949, China was under the rule of the Kuomintang, or Nationalists.

When Mao Zedong’s communists ultimately overthrew them, the Nationalists retreated to Taiwan, an island off China’s southern coast.

There, they established a government that has since evolved into a multiparty democracy. Despite this, Beijing maintains its claim of sovereignty, asserting the right to reclaim the island if it chooses, with talk of eventual reunification remaining frequent and fervent.

Currently, only 11 of the 193 United Nations member states, alongside the Holy See at the Vatican, maintain full diplomatic relations with Taiwan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Diplomatically, Taiwan faces increasing isolation. The United States ceased recognising Taiwan in 1979 when it established relations with Beijing, though Washington remains obligated to assist Taiwan in its self-defence.

Under pressure from the Chinese government, other nations have also shifted their allegiances. Currently, only 11 of the 193 United Nations member states, alongside the Holy See at the Vatican, maintain full diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan’s significance to China is multifaceted, encompassing both strategic imperatives and national pride.

Strategically, China has historically striven to maintain control and sovereignty over its peripheral regions – a drive evident from the construction of the Great Wall centuries ago to fortify against incursions.

Today, Taiwan, alongside Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet, represents a key security concern on its borders. China’s long-standing tension with Japan further fuels this cautiousness, as does uncertainty regarding the precise nature of the United States’ response should the island face a direct threat.

From a perspective of national pride, sovereignty and dignity are foundational to China’s political identity. The government tolerates no international interference in what it considers internal affairs, a category that unequivocally includes Taiwan.

This stance means any suggestion, however fleeting, that Taiwan is an independent nation is expressly forbidden. This extends to how Taiwan is depicted on maps and graphics, and even its Olympic team, which is permitted to compete only under the designation "Chinese Taipei."

The immediate catalysts for the current drills appear to be twofold: recent statements from Japan and actions by the United States. Last month, Japan’s prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, indicated she would not rule out military intervention if neighbouring Taiwan came under direct threat from China. Takaichi stated,

"If it involves the use of warships and military actions, it could by all means become a survival-threatening situation." These comments, stronger than those of her predecessors, drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing. Such remarks are particularly sensitive given the deep-seated anger and suspicion in China regarding Japan’s historical actions, including its colonisation of Taiwan in 1895 and its brutal occupation of parts of China before World War II. These historical scars are frequently reignited by state-controlled media.

Adding to the tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump’s State Department announced last week a proposed arms package for Taiwan valued at over $10 billion.

This deal, which includes medium-range missiles, howitzers, and drones, is expected to be approved by Congress and would represent the largest−ever U.S. weapons sale to Taiwan, surpassing the 8.4 billion in sales under President Joe Biden.

China condemned the move, asserting it would harm its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun warned,

"This cannot save the doomed fate of ‘Taiwan independence’ but will only accelerate the push of the Taiwan Strait toward a dangerous situation of military confrontation and war. Using Taiwan to contain China will not succeed."