Man due in court over 2018 Cork murder

Conor Quinn was fatally injured on a street in Mallow during an altercation.

Dominic McGrath
Saturday 26 February 2022 11:27
Conor Quinn was killed in Cork in 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish police have charged a man in relation to the murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork in 2018.

Mr Quinn was fatally injured on a street in Mallow during an altercation in July 2018.

A man aged in his 20s was due to appear before a court in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai confirmed he had been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder of Mr Quinn.

