Man due in court over 2018 Cork murder
Conor Quinn was fatally injured on a street in Mallow during an altercation.
Irish police have charged a man in relation to the murder of Conor Quinn in Co Cork in 2018.
Mr Quinn was fatally injured on a street in Mallow during an altercation in July 2018.
A man aged in his 20s was due to appear before a court in Mallow on Saturday afternoon.
Gardai confirmed he had been charged in relation to the investigation into the murder of Mr Quinn.
