The world’s known death toll from Covid-19 passed a total of four million on Thursday, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The pace of lives lost to coronavirus appears to be quickening. One million lives were claimed in the first nine months of the pandemic, the following three and a half months saw a second million people die from Covid-19 and in the next three months another one million deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the jump from three million to four million deaths happened in the space of two and a half months.

The number of daily reported deaths has, however, recently begun to decline.

The four million is the officially reported figure although this number is widely thought to be an underestimate of Covid-related deaths.