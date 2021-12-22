Omicron cases surging in 16-34 age group, chief medic warns

Dr Tony Holohan also said a significant rise in Covid-19 cases remains expected.

Dominic McGrath
Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:24
The Chief Medical Officer said Omicron infections are surging in the 16 to 34 age group (PA)
The Chief Medical Officer said Omicron infections are surging in the 16 to 34 age group (PA)
(PA Wire)

Covid-19 cases are surging among people aged 16 to 34, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said Ireland will see a significant rise in cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

He also indicated that if cases do surge, the testing system will come under strain.

Like previous waves, the virus is spreading first among young people, Dr Holohan said.

“It is most dramatically increasing in those age groups at this point in time,” he said. “That is consistent with what we’re seeing in other European countries.”

Recommended

He stressed he is not “pointing the finger” at young people, but said it is a fact of the pandemic.

Dr Tony Holohan, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, said Omicron cases are surging in the 16 to 34 age group (PA)
(PA Archive)

Since Monday, all restaurants, bars and cafes have had to shut their doors at 8pm.

Indoor events have a limited attendance to 50% of capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

Outdoor events are also limited to half capacity, to a maximum of 5,000 people.

The Chief Medical Officer urged anyone not vaccinated, or waiting to get a booster jab, to come forward.

“Don’t put off the opportunity to be vaccinated if it comes your way,” Dr Holohan said.

The Government and health officials have said a booster jab should offer more protection against severe disease if someone is infected with Omicron.

On Tuesday, 5,279 cases of the virus were reported by the Department of Health.

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said 108,000 vaccines were administered on Tuesday.

On Twitter, he said 1.77 million booster and third doses have now been provided in Ireland.

Dr Holohan, who has been urging people to reduce their social contacts over Christmas, said health officials are still waiting for more data on the new variant to emerge.

“While we do hope the pattern of severity will be much less than Delta, there is not enough data seen yet in Europe to conclude that,” he told RTE radio.

He also warned that “paradoxically”, a less severe but more transmissible variant would still cause major pressure for the health system.

“Increased transmissibility alone represents substantial risks for us in terms of pressure on our health system,” Dr Holohan said.

Recommended

The Chief Medical Officer also said he does not believe his recommendations calling for tighter restrictions were leaked last week by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Asked about the impact leaks have on businesses and the public, he said: “Finding out in that way is no way for anyone to find out.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in