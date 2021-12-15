Over 40s to be able to book booster appointments from next week
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also said the 15 minute wait after the jab will be waived to allow more to receive the vaccine.
Those aged 40 and over will be able to book a Covid-19 vaccine booster from next week, the minister from health has said.
Stephen Donnelly also said that the 15-minute wait after receiving the jab is to be waived to allow more to receive it.
On Wednesday evening, he said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) made the recommendation, which he has accepted.
“Particularly for our GP and our pharmacists, what they signalled was that it would be very very useful in terms of being able to vaccinate more people,” he told RTE.
“It’s something we looked at again with the impending threat of Omicron to get as many people boosted as possible.”
He said vaccine centres will only close for two days over the festive season – Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.
Mr Donnelly said the aim is the current groups eligible for the booster – over 50s, those with underlying conditions, healthcare workers, nursing home residents and pregnant women – will all have had a booster or been offered an appointment by the end of the year.
“On top of that, starting next week, those in their 40s will begin to receive appointments from vaccine centres for their booster dose, with the doses commencing the following week,” he said.
“High-risk children, we’re starting from next week in the paediatric hospitals and that will continue to be rolled out in the vaccine centres.
“Shortly after that, parents of children with underlying conditions who are high risk will be able to register their children for appointments as well.
“We’re moving quickly, the aim will be to have in excess of 300,000 per week and all capacity is being brought to bear to that end.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.