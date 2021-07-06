Dutch crime journalist Peter R de Vries reportedly shot in the head in Amsterdam

Investigative reporter Peter R de Vries was shot in the head at close range shortly after appearing on an entertainment television show, according to local media.

The crime reporter known for covering high profile cases like the disappearance of Natalee Holloway was taken to hospital in a critical condition with “serious” injuries as police launched a “large-scale” searched for the shooter.

Police confirmed the identity of Mr De Vries, 64, after an eyewitness told Dutch news outlet Het Parool that she heard the shots and saw the well-known reporter lying on the ground. She held his hand until he was taken, still alive, by ambulance.

A second witness told the newspaper she heard four or five loud bangs, while video circulating online shortly after the shooting purported to show Mr De Vries lying on the ground with blood pooling at his head.

Amsterdam Police said a large number of officers were searching for the suspected shooter, who was described as a light-skinned man with a slender build, dark green camouflage jacket and a black cap.

“We are looking for witnesses and people who have camera images of the incident or possible (fleeing) suspects. DO NOT share these images on social media,” police said in a tweet.

The shooting occurred shortly after Mr De Vries filmed an appearance on the morning news programme RTL Boulevard in Lange Leidsedwarsstratt, Het Parool reported.

A local celebrity in the Netherlands, Mr De Vries was known in the United States for his work investigating the mysterious disappearance of teenager Natalee Holloway, who went missing from the Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.

His work investigating crimes in the Netherlands led to threats, and denial of threats, from the subjects of his reporting.

He rose to prominence reporting on the kidnapping of Freddy Heineken, creator of the Amsterdam brewing empire and one of Europe’s richest men. The kidnapper, Willem Hollendeer, was convicted in 2013 of making threats against Mr De Vries.

The journalist had previously said another subject of his reporting, Ridouan Taghi, made threats against his life two years ago. It prompted Mr Taghi, who was arrested in late 2019 on charges of murder and drug trafficking, to make a public statement denying he threatened to have Mr De Vries killed.