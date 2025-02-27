Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Andrew and brother Tristan Tate leave Romania for US on private jet: Live updates

Romanian prosecutors confirmed they had approved the travel request

Holly Evans
Thursday 27 February 2025 08:31 GMT
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have reportedly left Romania
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left Romania on a private jet and are believed to be heading to the US.

The Independent understands they left the country shortly after 5am local time from Baneasa airport, and that they are on a flight to Florida.

The controversial influencer, 38, and his sibling, 36, are facing a series of criminal charges in the country including rape, human trafficking and exploiting women.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, had been recently released from house arrest but were not allowed to leave Romania. Both brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and face further legal battles in both the UK and the US.

They have been vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, with Romania’s prime minister recently denying that the US administration had pressured Bucharest to lift travel restrictions.

The Financial Times had reported that Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, had spoken to the Romanian foreign minister about the brothers at the Munich security conference.

The Independent has approached their spokesperson for comment.

Romania denied pressure from the US over Tate brothers

Last week, Romania's foreign minister denied facing pressure from a US envoy to lift travel restrictions on Andrew Tate, a social media influencer facing human trafficking charges in Romania.

This follows a report in the Financial Times alleging US officials raised Tate's case with the Romanian government, including foreign minister Emil Hurezeanu.

According to the FT's sources, a request was made during these discussions to return the brothers' passports and permit them to travel while awaiting the conclusion of court proceedings.

However, Hurezeanu insists he was not pressured by Grenell during their conversation at the Munich Security Conference.

Tate, the highest profile suspect facing trial for human trafficking in Romania, was banned from almost all social media platforms before Trump's now adviser Elon Musk took over X and reinstated his account.

Hurezeanu told Euronews late on Tuesday he had had an informal chat with Grenell in a hallway during the Munich conference. Hurezeanu cited Grenell as saying he remained interested in the fate of the Tate brothers.

"I did not perceive this statement as pressure, just a repeat of a known stance," Hurezeanu said.

"I don't know what pressures of another nature were made before or after but what I discussed with Mr Grenell was cordial, informal, brief, non-binding and I certainly did not detect any form of pressure."

Holly Evans27 February 2025 08:36

Who is Andrew Tate?

Former boxer Andrew Tate has amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok over the past decade.

But he has also seen his accounts banned over inflammatory statements he has made, often appearing to advocate violence against women, which the platforms ruled violated their policies.

Frequently accused of embodying toxic masculinity and misogyny, having claimed that women cannot drive, belong in the home and are a man’s property, Mr Tate has made inconsistent statements on the subject.

Romania Andrew Tate
Romania Andrew Tate (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He told the Anything Goes with James English podcast in June 2021 that he was “absolutely sexist” and “absolutely a misogynist”, only to then claim on Piers Morgan Uncensored more recently that he was “absolutely not”.

He has also claimed that his remarks, viewed by millions online, are made in the persona of a “comic character” and have been unfairly taken out of context.

But he has found an eager audience online for his messages of male empowerment, with teachers increasingly coming forward to express concern about his potentially radicalising influence on impressionable teenage boys, fearing they could take the wrong lessons from pronouncements like the “41 Tenets” on his website.

Holly Evans27 February 2025 08:30

Romanian prosecutors approved travel request

Romanian prosecutors approved the request of internet personality Andrew Tate to travel outside Romania pending criminal investigation, they said on Thursday.

Local media reported earlier that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan left Romania on a private flight for the United States early on Thursday.

Holly Evans27 February 2025 08:26

Read the full story: Andrew Tate ‘has left Romania and is heading to the US’

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have reportedly left Romania and are believed to be heading to the US.

The brothers left the country after 5am local time this morning on a private jet from Baneasa airport, sources have told the BBC.

G4media.ro reported the brothers were on a flight to Florida, citing “airport sources”.

Read the full article here:

Andrew and Tristan Tate ‘have left Romania and are heading to the US’

Holly Evans27 February 2025 08:22

Welcome to our live coverage

Welcome to our live coverage as Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan reportedly leave Romania onboard a flight to the US.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates.

Holly Evans27 February 2025 08:21

