Andrew and brother Tristan Tate leave Romania for US on private jet: Live updates

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have reportedly left Romania ( AP )

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left Romania on a private jet and are believed to be heading to the US.

The Independent understands they left the country shortly after 5am local time from Baneasa airport, and that they are on a flight to Florida.

The controversial influencer, 38, and his sibling, 36, are facing a series of criminal charges in the country including rape, human trafficking and exploiting women.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, had been recently released from house arrest but were not allowed to leave Romania. Both brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and face further legal battles in both the UK and the US.

They have been vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, with Romania’s prime minister recently denying that the US administration had pressured Bucharest to lift travel restrictions.

The Financial Times had reported that Trump’s special envoy, Richard Grenell, had spoken to the Romanian foreign minister about the brothers at the Munich security conference.

The Independent has approached their spokesperson for comment.