Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to be put under house arrest in Romania as he faces accusations of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, including involving minors.

A Romanian court has decided the internet personality should be placed under house arrest, his representative said in a social media post on Thursday, after prosecutors requested that he be detained for 30 more days.

The former professional kickboxer and his brother Tristan were among six people taken into custody on Wednesday for an initial 24 hours after dozens of masked police officers carried out fresh raids at the Tate brothers’ home early in the morning.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been ordered to be put under house arrest in Romania ( AFP via Getty Images )

Romanian organised-crime prosecution service DIICOT asked the Bucharest court to arrest the Tate brothers for 30 days, but the judge decided to place Andrew Tate under house arrest and Tristan under judiciary control for that period, their representative, Mateea Petrescu, said.

"The Tates salute the decision and firmly deny all allegations levelled against them, emphasising that the accusations are baseless and unsupported by substantial evidence," Petrescu wrote in a statement.

Tate was already indicted in mid-2023 along with his brother and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, allegations they denied.

Before their latest detention, the brothers had been subject to a travel ban, under which they were free to travel within Romania but not leave the country.

Gendarmes wearing balaclavas walk outside the residence of Andrew Tate during an early morning police search raid on the outskirts of Bucharest in Romania on Wednesday ( AP )

A self-described misogynist, social media influencer Tate has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

A post on Tate's account on social media platform X said: "All they try to do is damage my name with complete bullshit.” It did not specify who was being referred to.

DIICOT conducted three other home searches in Ilfov county and the Bucharest municipality on Wednesday morning.

It said in a statement that it had ordered the detention of six people for crimes, including forming an organised crime group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (right) and his brother Tristan (left) leave the appeal court in June ( EPA )

It said it had requested that three of the detained defendants remain in custody while another one be put under house arrest.

According to DIICOT, two of the accused used the "loverboy" method, which involves convincing victims that they are in a romantic relationship, to force 34 victims into making pornography which they then sold online for proceeds of over $2.8 million and 887,000 tokens.

DIICOT alleges that one of the defendants forced a 17-year-old minor to produce pornography in Britain and Romania creating profits of $1.5 million. It also alleges that the same defendant repeatedly had sexual relations with a 15-year-old victim.