For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have appeared at a Romanian court after being charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The siblings are accused, along with two Romanian women, of tricking seven alleged victims with false declarations of love and transporting them to take part in pornography. The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors accuse Andrew Tate, 36, of raping one of the alleged victims, while Tristan, 34, is charged with instigating others to violence. The brothers so far vehemently deny the accusations.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate arrives at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania (AFP via Getty Images)

The pair arrived Wednesday at a court in the capital Bucharest, flanked by six bodyguards.

Asked by reporters “how much money have you made from trafficking women?” outside court ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Tate snapped: “Zero.”

He told reporters: “We’re not the first wealthy affluent men to be attacked.”

Tate also thanked his supporters across the world and Romania, saying: “The number of Romanian people who send me messages is absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “This is my home. I’m going to stay here no matter what.”

Tate‘s spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said Tuesday that the brothers were prepared to “demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.

“Tate‘s legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations,” Ms Petrescu said.

Prosecutors ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers’ assets, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about $3 million in cryptocurrency, the agency’s statement said.

More follows on this breaking news story...