For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A group of scientists trapped in an Antarctic research base have pleaded to be rescued after claiming a team member threatened to kill another colleague.

The South African scientists are in the Sanae IV research centre in Vesleskarvet, Queen Maud Land. The South African National Antarctic Program runs the base and the South African National Antarctic Expedition operates it.

The team is completely blocked off on a base where the typical winter temperature is -23C and wind speeds can reach nearly 150mph. It is 2,500 miles from South Africa’s closest point, meaning there is minimal human contact apart from themselves.

One of the researchers reportedly sent a pleading email last week claiming a member of the team had attacked them and was issuing further threats.

The email, seen by The Sunday Times, said: “Regrettably, [his] behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. Specifically, he physically assaulted [X].”

“Furthermore, he threatened to kill [X], creating an environment of fear and intimidation. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim,” the unnamed researcher added.

The researcher also accused the team member of sexually assaulting another.

The author was concerned about the colleague's "increasingly egregious behaviour" and demanded that they take urgent action to protect both themselves and the team.

The email continued: "I am having a lot of trouble feeling safe in his presence."

Dion George, South Africa’s environment minister said he will personally speak with the team to assess the situation.

He told The Sunday Times: “There was a verbal altercation between the team leader and this person. Then it escalated and then that person did physically assault the leader. You can imagine what it’s like, it is close quarters and people do get cabin fever. It can be very disorientating.”

Mr George likened the conditions for the team in Antarctica to astronauts in space.

The scientists based at Sanae IV include experts in oceanography, biology, geology and geomorphology.