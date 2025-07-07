Erin Patterson trial live: Australian woman found guilty of murdering in-laws with death cap mushroom lunch
Patterson claimed poisoning that killed three in-laws and made a fourth gravely ill was accidental, as her trial gripped the nation for weeks
Erin Patterson has been found guilty on all counts in a triple murder case that gripped Australia, with a jury finding that she deliberately laced a family lunch with death cap mushrooms.
Patterson, 50, was found guilty of murdering three people and attempting to murder a fourth person. She was charged with killing her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law, Donald Patterson, and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband.
Patterson cooked and served her estranged husband’s parents and his aunt and uncle beef wellington at her Leongatha home in July 2023. The next day, all four guests were hospitalised with symptoms of death cap mushroom poisoning, and later, three of them died.
The accused, who had pleaded not guilty to all charges saying the deaths were accidental, will be sentenced at a later date. She faces the maximum sentence of life imprisonment for the murder charges.
Patterson is a mother of two from the Victorian town of Leongatha, east of Melbourne.
Victoria police issue statement
The Victoria police, in a statement, said: "Our thoughts are with the respective families at this time and we acknowledge how difficult these past two years have been for them."
"We will continue to support them in every way possible following this decision," a spokesperson for the police told ABC.
The police added that the Patterson and Wilkinson families have asked for privacy, and would not issue a statement via the authorities.
Mushroom killer Erin Patterson found guilty on all counts
