British man killed in Spain as police investigate 'violent' death

Police were called to reports of a fight in Calella, near Barcelona in Spain

Holly Evans
Friday 21 June 2024 10:35
The fight is understood to have started outside Oxygen nightclub in Calella
The fight is understood to have started outside Oxygen nightclub in Calella (Google Maps )

A British tourist has been killed with Spanish police investigating his “violent death” of the 31-year-old.

Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north-east of Barcelona.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”

It is understood to have occurred outside the Oxygen nightclub, with a second person also reportedly injured and in hospital.

More follows on this breaking news story

