British man killed in Spain as police investigate 'violent' death
Police were called to reports of a fight in Calella, near Barcelona in Spain
A British tourist has been killed with Spanish police investigating his “violent death” of the 31-year-old.
Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north-east of Barcelona.
An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.
In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”
It is understood to have occurred outside the Oxygen nightclub, with a second person also reportedly injured and in hospital.
