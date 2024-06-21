British man killed in Spain as police investigate 'violent' death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British tourist has been killed with Spanish police investigating his “violent death” of the 31-year-old.

Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north-east of Barcelona.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”

It is understood to have occurred outside the Oxygen nightclub, with a second person also reportedly injured and in hospital.

More follows on this breaking news story