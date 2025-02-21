Knife attack outside Berlin Holocaust memorial leaves one injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing attack at Berlin's Holocaust memorial, according to German media.

Berlin police are investigating the knife attack that happened on the northern side of the sprawling monument, near the US embassy, on Friday evening, Tagesspiegel reported.

Officers sealed off the site in the city centre and were carrying out a search after the incident at around 6pm local time (5pm UK time), the newspaper reported.

Police told Tagesspiegel the man was seriously injured with a sharp object at the memorial – a field of 2,700 grey concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin – and taken to hospital by the fire brigade.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe is a site in Berlin to the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

More follows...