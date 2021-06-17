The husband of Caroline Crouch, a 20-year-old Greek-British woman, has confessed to killing her at their home in the Athens suburb of Glyka Nera last month.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, admitted to strangling his wife during an argument while their baby daughter, who was not harmed in the incident, was only a few metres away, Greek media reported on Thursday.

The helicopter pilot initially told detectives his wife was murdered by thieves who broke into their home in the early hours of 11 May and tied them up.

Anagnostopoulos’ confession followed a six-hour interrogation, carried out by Hellenic Police, after local media reported new evidence had come to light which meant officers had summoned him for further questioning.

In a statement, detectives said: “The perpetrator is [Ms Crouch’s] 33-year-old husband, who confessed to his act.”

More follows...