Five arrested after Channel migrant boat sinks, killing at least 27

Thursday 25 November 2021 09:00
(Independent)

Five people have been arrested in connected with the sinking of a boat in the English Channel that killed at least 27 migrants, France’s interior minister has said.

Authorities said on Tuesday - the same day the shipwreck happened in the English Channel - four suspected people smugglers had been arrested.

Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister, announced a fifth arrest on Wednesday morning. He told RTL radio station it had taken place the night before.