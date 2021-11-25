Five arrested after Channel migrant boat sinks, killing at least 27
Five people have been arrested in connected with the sinking of a boat in the English Channel that killed at least 27 migrants, France’s interior minister has said.
Authorities said on Tuesday - the same day the shipwreck happened in the English Channel - four suspected people smugglers had been arrested.
Gerald Darmanin, the interior minister, announced a fifth arrest on Wednesday morning. He told RTL radio station it had taken place the night before.