A woman who accused Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of raping her in a Dublin hotel six years ago has won her claim against him for damages in a High Court civil case.

McGregor had denied an accusation that he “brutally raped and battered” the woman and left her bruised, in December 2018.

The UFC fighter and boxer previously told Ireland’s high court he had consensual sex in a penthouse at the Beacon Hotel.

The woman lost her lawsuit against McGregor’s friend James Lawrence, whom she also accused of raping her.

After deliberating for six hours and 10 minutes, the jury returned with their verdicts in the civil trial against McGregor.

The total amount of damages awarded to the victim by the jury was €248,603.60 (£206,637).

She said she and a friend made contact with McGregor, whom she knew, after a work Christmas party. She said he drove them to a party in a penthouse room of a south Dublin hotel, where drugs and alcohol were consumed.

She said McGregor took her a bedroom in the penthouse and sexually assaulted her.

Her lawyer told the jury that when she was referred to a sexual assault treatment unit the day after the alleged assault, a doctor was so concerned that he ordered that photographs be taken of her injuries.

McGregor shook his head as the jury of eight women and four men returned with their verdict following two weeks of evidence.

The 36-year-old was accompanied by his family, including his partner Dee Devlin, his parents, his sister and his brother-in-law.

The standard of proof in civil cases is on the balance of probabilities and the onus of proof rests on the plaintiff.

This is a breaking news story: more follows...