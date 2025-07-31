Conor McGregor loses appeal over civil rape case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in a civil case in which a Dublin woman accused him of rape.

The victim, 35, successfully sued McGregor in a civil court over an incident in which he was alleged to have "brutally raped and battered" her in a penthouse at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018.

The jury found McGregor, who told the court he had consensual sex with the victim, civilly liable for assault.

McGregor then launched an appeal on the basis of five grounds, one of which involved new evidence that was dramatically withdrawn at a hearing earlier this month.

Reading out the judgment on behalf of the three-judge panel, Mr Justice Brian O'Moore summarised the grounds for appeal before explaining the Court of Appeal's reasons for dismissing all five grounds.

"I therefore dismiss the appeal in its entirety," he said.

The victim was in court for the delivery of the judgment, while Mr McGregor was not present.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...